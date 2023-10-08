F1 TV info: Qatar Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

F1 heads to Doha this weekend for the Qatar Grand Prix, which will consist of 57 laps from the Lusail International Circuit. Practice and qualifying will take place on Friday with the sprint shootout and race happening on Saturday. Then, the Qatar GP will round out an action-packed weekend on Sunday, October 8.

The Qatar Grand Prix starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen has been tremendous this season with a record-breaking campaign. Because of that, it’s no surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook has him listed as a large -400 favorite to win the Qatar Grand Prix.

Lando Norris is next in line with +1000 odds to win the race. Sergio Perez has +1200 odds with Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top five with +1800 and +2000 odds respectively.

