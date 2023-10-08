 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 TV info: Qatar Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Qatar via live online stream.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Japan Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

F1 heads to Doha this weekend for the Qatar Grand Prix, which will consist of 57 laps from the Lusail International Circuit. Practice and qualifying will take place on Friday with the sprint shootout and race happening on Saturday. Then, the Qatar GP will round out an action-packed weekend on Sunday, October 8.

The Qatar Grand Prix starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen has been tremendous this season with a record-breaking campaign. Because of that, it’s no surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook has him listed as a large -400 favorite to win the Qatar Grand Prix.

Lando Norris is next in line with +1000 odds to win the race. Sergio Perez has +1200 odds with Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top five with +1800 and +2000 odds respectively.

Starting lineup

2023 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Lando Norris 4
3 George Russell 63
4 Oscar Piastri 81
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Pierre Gasly 10
9 Esteban Ocon 31
10 Valtteri Bottas 77
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Carlos Sainz 55
13 Sergio Perez 11
14 Alexander Albon 23
15 Nico Hulkenberg 27
16 Logan Sargeant 2
17 Lance Stroll 18
18 Liam Lawson 40
19 Kevin Magnussen 20
20 Zhou Guanyu 24

