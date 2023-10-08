Who is Travis Kelce’s backup for fantasy football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered what appeared to be a foot injury in the Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kelce left the field and headed to the locker room for further examination.

While he’s out, tight end Noah Gray will fill in as the backup for the Chiefs. Blake Bell is also on the depth chart. Gray, who has been with the Chiefs since he was selected in the fifth round of the draft in 2021, already has a touchdown under his belt this season. He found the end zone in Week 4 against the New York Jets and finished the day with 34 receiving yards.

Gray had 31 receiving yards in Week 1 when Kelce stayed on the sidelines with a knee injury. He added 38 yards in Week 2 and just nine in Week 3. Overall, he has eight receptions on 13 targets for 112 yards this season.

It is unclear as of now how severe Kelce’s injury will be.