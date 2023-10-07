Diamondbacks blitz Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers in stunning NLDS Game 1 win

In a postseason that’s had no shortage of surprises over its opening week, we might’ve gotten our biggest shocker late Saturday night. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered their NLDS matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks as heavy favorites, the one seemingly sure thing amid a group of compelling Division Series matchups. Sure, the Snakes were a fun story after pulling an upset of the Brewers in the Wild Card round, but that was some best-of-three wackiness; L.A. had been 16 games better than Arizona in the regular season, and besides, this is the Dodgers we’re talking about, with a future Hall of Famer in Clayton Kershaw on the mound for Game 1. Surely this would all go according to plan.

And then the D-backs looked at that plan, spit on it and promptly stuffed it into the shredder. Arizona didn’t just steal Game 1 on the road — they blasted Kershaw and Co., scoring five runs before even a single out had been recorded en route to an 11-0 win that left Dodger Stadium shell-shocked.

Much as he did in the Wild Card round, it was presumptive NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll getting his team going, grounding a single back up the middle off Kershaw to score Ketel Marte for the game’s first run.

Four pitches in and the @Dbacks already have a lead courtesy of Corbin Carroll. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sePVDAtggR — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2023

That would open the floodgates: Tommy Pham and Christian Walker followed with base hits of their own before rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno launched a three-run homer to bust things open.

A walk and an Evan Longoria RBI double later, and Kershaw’s night was already over. His final line: six hits, six runs, 0.1 innings pitched.

At a certain point it became hard to process what we were seeing unfold. Your brain told you that the Dodgers couldn’t possibly go this quietly into the night, that the comeback was about to commence any minute now. And then Arizona scored again, and again, and again — they welcomed Emmet Sheehan to the game with a Carroll homer, an RBI double from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a Longoria sac fly that made the score 9-0 at the end of two innings. All of that was more than enough for Merrill Kelly, who used all that run support to cruise through 6.1 innings of three-hit ball. Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the blowout was how unremarkable it felt after a while. This wasn’t some fluke, an aberration sure to correct itself soon enough; this was just a beatdown, plain and simple, and the final few innings felt more like spring training than a playoff game.

Alek Thomas homered on the 14th pitch of his 7th-inning plate appearance.



That’s the most pitches in a PA ending in a HR in the #postseason since pitch counts have started being tracked (1988)!



h/t @SlangsOnSports pic.twitter.com/eYXngUl4dM — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2023

Alek Thomas and Tommy Pham added solo homers while a Will Smith two-run triple in the eighth kept the Dodgers from getting blanked in an 11-2 final.

It’s easy to write that off as just a bad night at the office, and maybe that’s true; these are the Dodgers, after all, the team that won 100 games and has been here countless times before. But it’s hard not to feel like Saturday may have been the moment the dam bursting for L.A.’s starting pitching situation; in an ideal world, they wouldn’t have been reliant on a 35-year-old Kershaw with a clearly ailing shoulder in a Game 1 spot, but injuries to Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias’ suspension have left the cupboard bare of experienced options.

That lack of depth was the team’s major concern prior to the start of this series, and now they find themselves in a 1-0 hole against a white-hot team — and with a (very good, admittedly) rookie, Bobby Miller, on the mound in Game 2. Los Angeles still has all the talent in the world, and Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman won’t be held down for long. Arizona doesn’t have a ton of pitching depth, either, with young righty Brandon Pfaadt getting the ball after lasting just 2.2 innings in Game 1 of the Wild Card series. But at this point it’s fair to say that this series is far more evenly matched than it appeared at first glance, and L.A. is a team with very real flaws it’ll have to address on the fly.