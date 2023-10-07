Clayton Kershaw gives up five runs before recording an out in NLDS Game 1 vs. D-backs

In a postseason that’s had no shortage of surprises over its opening week, we might’ve gotten our biggest shocker late Saturday night. The Los Angeles Dodgers entered their NLDS matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks as heavy favorites. Sure, the Snakes were a fun story after pulling an upset of the Brewers in the Wild Card round, but that was small sample size weirdness; L.A. had been 16 games better than Arizona in the regular season, and besides, the Dodgers had Clayton Kershaw on the mound for Game 1. Surely this would all go according to plan.

Except, well, the D-backs took the plan, spit on it, then stuffed it into a paper shredder. Arizona didn’t just strike first in Game 1 — they blitzed Kershaw for five runs before the future Hall of Famer had even recorded a single out. It was, fittingly, Corbin Carroll who struck first, singling up the middle to drive in Ketel Marte.

Four pitches in and the @Dbacks already have a lead courtesy of Corbin Carroll. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sePVDAtggR — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2023

Tommy Pham and Christian Walker also notched base hits to make it 2-0, and then things got really ugly. Rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno launched a hanging slider way out to left for his second homer of the postseason, a three-run shot that made it 5-0 visitors.

Dodger Stadium WiFi may be slow, it's good thing our offense starts fast! pic.twitter.com/m9CfLwNpdy — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 8, 2023

Kershaw rebounded to finally get his first out, only to walk Alek Thomas and give up a double to Evan Longoria for another run.

6 runs to 1 out feels like a good ratio to us. pic.twitter.com/RK2qNtN4Ct — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 8, 2023

At that point, Dave Roberts had basically no choice but to pull his franchise legend. Kershaw’s final line: six runs, six hits, one walk, 0.1 innings pitched. Kershaw has had an up-and-down track record in the postseason in his career — a track record that will no doubt be relitigated now — but this is by far the worst. It also made some history: