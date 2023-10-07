Bryce Harper, bullpen help Phillies stun Braves in NLDS Game 1

The calendar has flipped to October, and the Philadelphia Phillies are starting to have that look about them once again. Record-setting offense, MLB’s strikeout king on the hill, none of it mattered — Philly strode into Atlanta and won Game 1 of their NLDS matchup with the Braves anyway, riding spectacular pitching from Ranger Suarez and the bullpen plus a Bryce Harper homer off of Spencer Strider to a 3-0 victory.

Harper’s blast will no doubt grab the headlines, but the real story here is how dangerous Philly’s entire pitching staff is looking right now. Suarez was solid, but the left only gave the Phils 3.2 innings before handing things over to the bullpen. That bullpen, however, is probably the best one remaining in the postseason, and they tore through the Braves’ fearsome lineup — over 5.1 innings, six pitchers surrendered just four hits and two walks.

Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez are rounding back into form at exactly the right time, Jeff Hoffman has blossomed into a high-leverage weapon; heck, even Orion Kerkering, a September call-up who wasn’t even part of this team’s playoff plans a couple months ago, has come out doing his best K-Rod circa 2002 impression. Atlanta hardly threatened, with Ozzie Albies’ double play to erase runners on the corners in the bottom of the eighth inning the closest thing the Braves — who, again, might have been the best offense in modern history this season — came to a rally all night.

OH MY TREA AND THE DOUBLE PLAY pic.twitter.com/HoDnjoEmLT — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 8, 2023

Of course, no matter how good your pitching is, you still need to score to win, and Philly managed to do just enough despite Strider largely looking like his best self. The righty fanned eight and allowed just five hits and two walks over seven innings of work, a heroic effort if the run support had been able to get him a win. Alas, the margin for error was basically nil, and like he has a bit too often this year, Strider was victimized by one or two critical mistakes. His defense let him down early, allowing an unearned run on a Bryson Stott base hit in the top of the fourth to open the scoring. Then, in the sixth, Harper tacked on some insurance with an absolute missile out to right.

115.3 MPH off the bat on this Bryce Harper laser! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/YszfcxNEWe — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023

Philly added another run in the top of the eighth, and after Turner’s defensive heroics got them out of the bottom half, Craig Kimbrel pitched a clean ninth to seal the deal.

As the game wore on, you kept expecting Atlanta to bust out of its funk offensively, but the runs simply never came. Philly didn’t get lucky; they simply beat the league’s best team by neutralizing their biggest strength, something that has to be a cause for concern for the Braves moving forward. Of course, Atlanta could come out in Game 2 and drop a seven-spot in the first inning, rendering all of this hand-wringing moot. It’s worth saying, though, that Game 1 was pretty much the exact blueprint for what we thought a Philly upset in this series might look like — and pretty much exactly how the Braves lost this series last year; they’ve scored just seven runs in their last four playoff games against the Phillies.

Now the Phils have Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola lined up for the next two games. Given all the question marks with the Braves’ pitching behind Strider, they’re going to have to hope their bats wake up soon — starting on Monday night, when Wheeler gets the ball against Atlanta lefty Max Fried at 6:07 p.m. ET.