What channel is Twins vs. Astros ALDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Minnesota Twins look to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole as they square off against the Houston Astros in ALDS Game 2 on Sunday, October 8. Minnesota’s vaunted pitching staff was no match for the Astros’ star-studded lineup in Game 1, with three combined homers from Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez and six strong innings from Justin Verlander carrying the defending World Series champs to a 6-4 win on Saturday night.

Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.66 ERA) to the mound looking to avoid a 2-0 series deficit, while the Astros counter with lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45). The Astros are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Twins vs. Astros ALDS Game 2 TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.