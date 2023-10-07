How to watch Twins vs. Astros in ALDS game 2 via live stream on FS1

FS1 will host Sunday’s ALDS Game 2 between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros, with first pitch set for 8:07 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Minnesota will send Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.66 ERA) to the mound looking to avoid a 2-0 series deficit, while the Astros counter with lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45).

The Twins’ vaunted pitching depth was no match for the Astros star-studded lineup in Game 1, with Bailey Ober and Kenta Maeda combining for four runs allowed over just five innings of work. Lopez is exactly who Minnesota wants in a must-win game, though, especially after he shoved against the Blue Jays in the Wild Card round.

Houston, meanwhile, delivered a statement to the rest of the league: For as up-and-down as they were during the regular season, the AL pennant still goes through the Astros. Between Jose Altuve’s leadoff bomb, Yordan Alvarez’s two homers and Justin Verlander’s six strong innings, it felt an awful lot like 2022 all over again.

The Astros are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Twins vs. Astros ALDS Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Astros -135, Twins +114

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.