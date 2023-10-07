Yordan Alvarez’s two homers helps Astros hold off late Twins rally in ALDS Game 1

It got a little close for comfort late, but the Houston Astros held off a late Twins rally and made a statement that they’re ready for a World Series title defense in a 6-4 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday.

For a while, it seemed like Houston was ready to put the rest of the league on notice. Yes, the Astros won another AL West crown and earned a first-round bye, but they closed the season in anything but convincing fashion, and it’s fair to say that Houston was feeling a bit less inevitable than usual entering October — especially against a Twins team riding some Wild Card momentum and a fierce pitching staff. Or that was the idea at least, until the very first pitch of the game:

Jose Altuve CRUSHES the 1st pitch he sees in the #ALDS! pic.twitter.com/Twg7qEp5sr — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023

Death, taxes and Jose Altuve jumping all over postseason pitching. So much for a chink in the Astros’ armor. Two innings later it was Yordan Alvarez’s turn, stretching Houston’s lead to 3-0 with a mammoth two-run shot.

The Astros chased Minnesota starter Bailey Ober after three innings racking up three runs on four hits. They weren’t much kinder to Kenta Maeda, hammering the righty for two more runs on four hits and two walks in his two innings of work — including RBI singles from Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick in the bottom of the fifth. 5-0 home team halfway through, with the Twins’ starting pitching plans in tatters and Justin Verlander in cruise control on the mound. All of a sudden, things started to look an awful lot like 2022 (and 2021, and 2019, and 2017).

Credit Minnesota for refusing to fold, though. Dusty Baker pulled Verlander after six innings of shutout ball, and with the future Hall of Famer out of their hair, the Twins immediately went to work against reliever Hector Neris. They put the first two runners on to lead off the seventh, and just when it seemed like they were about to squander a potential rally, Jorge Polanco came through:

Jorge Polanco gets the @Twins right back into it! pic.twitter.com/Nq9YCk7CWk — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023

Two pitches later, it was Royce Lewis’ turn, as the young star continues to turn the postseason into his personal playground.

Just like that, a routine home romp had turned very dicey. But Houston would respond the way that champions do — thanks to Alvarez, turning into an unpitchable monster in October yet again.

Yordan rattles the foul pole for his second homer of the day! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/6aFrUhqsf4 — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023

With a little breathing room, Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly would have little trouble slamming the door to put Houston up 1-0 in this best-of-five series. Minnesota is still a very live dog here — they have Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray lined up for the next two games, and their all-or-nothing offense showed that it might be starting to warm up in the later innings. Game 2 is sure to bring more than its fair share of fireworks, with first pitch from Minute Maid Park set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Sunday night. Lopez will go for the Twins, while Houston will counter with lefty Framber Valdez.