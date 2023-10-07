What channel is Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS Game 2 on and when does it start

After hanging on for a tight, one-run win in Game 1, the road warrior Texas Rangers look to shock the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles again on Sunday in Game 2. Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning combined for 5.2 innings of one-run ball on Saturday, with Evan Carter and Josh Jung pacing the offense in a 3-2 victory to steal home-field advantage. Now the Rangers have their best (healthy) starter on the mound looking for a commanding 2-0 series lead as they head back home to Arlington.

Lefty Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) will look to build on his sensational Wild Card start for Texas, while the O’s turn to rookie Grayson Rodriguez (7-4, 4.35) to help them avoid a 2-0 series deficit. Baltimore enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +100. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS Game 2 TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Game time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.