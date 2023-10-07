 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What channel is Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Orioles host the Rangers in Game 2 of this ALDS in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chris Landers
Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers reacts after scoring on an RBI double hit by Evan Carter (not pictured) during the fourth inning of Game One of the American League Division Series against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 07, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After hanging on for a tight, one-run win in Game 1, the road warrior Texas Rangers look to shock the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles again on Sunday in Game 2. Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning combined for 5.2 innings of one-run ball on Saturday, with Evan Carter and Josh Jung pacing the offense in a 3-2 victory to steal home-field advantage. Now the Rangers have their best (healthy) starter on the mound looking for a commanding 2-0 series lead as they head back home to Arlington.

Lefty Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) will look to build on his sensational Wild Card start for Texas, while the O’s turn to rookie Grayson Rodriguez (7-4, 4.35) to help them avoid a 2-0 series deficit. Baltimore enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +100. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS Game 2 TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 8
Game time: 4:07 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Network