How to watch Rangers vs. Orioles in ALDS game 2 via live stream on FS1

FS1 will host Sunday’s ALDS Game 2 between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Lefty Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) will look to build on his sensational Wild Card start for Texas, while the O’s turn to rookie Grayson Rodriguez (7-4, 4.35) to help them avoid a 2-0 series deficit.

Texas has played three games so far this postseason, all on the road, and won all three. Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning combined for 5.2 innings of one-run ball on Saturday, with Evan Carter and Josh Jung pacing the offense in a tight 3-2 victory to steal home-field advantage. Now the Rangers have their best (healthy) starter on the mound looking for a commanding 2-0 series lead as they head back home to Arlington.

It’s amazing how quickly October can change things. The Orioles had nothing but great vibes as they won 101 games and the AL East in the regular season, but one frustrating day from their offense has them facing a must-win on Sunday. Rodriguez has been sensational in the second half, and Baltimore will need him to be so again. (Of course, getting more from Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Co. wouldn’t hurt.)

Baltimore enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +100. The run total is set at 8.

Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Grayson Rodriguez

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds:

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.