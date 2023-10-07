‘Evil Does Not Exist’ heeds the call of nature and urges us to protect the essence of community

This review is published as part of DraftKings Network’s 2023 New York Film Festival coverage.

Seeing the word evil in the title of a film would naturally sway a person to think what they are about to see has a sudden, blunt overtness. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s latest film has a tempo of quietness and appreciation. In the modern world, nature takes on many forms. It’s a protector, a projector of beauty and everything that is tranquil and contemplative – but also something that we more often than not take for granted. Hamaguchi’s vision of “evil” within this film is not so much natural disasters or the violent nature of humankind. Instead, it’s the intrusion of capitalism on tight-knit communities and the mechanisms' inability to understand what makes them work.

Evil Does Not Exist’s first act focuses on Takumi's (Hitoshi Omika) tasks within a small town named Mizubiki in rural Japan. Takumi is a jack-of-all-trades – chopping firewood and gathering water for the townspeople and a local restaurant to use. He sometimes forgets to pick up his daughter Hana (Ryo Nishikawa) from school, but this is a community where everyone knows everyone. As Takumi is a man of the land, Hana embodies a young spark who loves to venture and partake in everything it offers. Whether it be a lone bird feather or them watching deer drink from a local spring, the lushness of the woods feels like it’s another character.

It’s why Yoshio Kitagawa’s cinematography takes many different perspectives in looking at trees, the snowy fields, and the many acres they take up. Often, we count on these things as being a constant without really enjoying the free and plentiful artistry right outside our doors. You better do it quickly because the impending knocks of industrialization will drown everything out. People of the village soon catch wind of a corporation’s upcoming plans to make for a glamping site to make this tiny place a “tourist hot spot.” You know, for the good of everybody that lives there.

To spread the good word, they enlisted a talent agency to speak about the plans and proposed start date in a local town hall that gets somewhat contentious. You sent a talent agency to talk about an ecological project? I’d have to admit that it was a little delightful to see Playmode representatives Takahashi (Ryuji Kosaka) and Mayuzumi (Ayaka Shibutani) get dismantled with questions and concerns by the town chief, Takumi, and every concerned citizen within the small room. Concerning the placement of a potential septic tank, there’s a haphazardness to it because the higher-ups in the company want to qualify for certain subsidies.

Money doesn’t care who it hurts or displaces – even if it’s the very nature we have to co-exist with. Interestingly, Mizubiki is outside Tokyo, almost far enough to be tucked away from the greed machine. Hamaguchi’s meditation is a whispering roar paired with the beautiful score of Eiko Ishibashi, which almost serves as a call to action from the forests themselves. Brief layers exist within the corporate structures as well – Takahashi would instead work elsewhere, and Mayuzumi is extraordinarily apologetic and wants to learn the lay of the land. Some comical scenarios follow, especially considering these people might not be experts at wood chopping.

How can an entity look to bulldoze over something without understanding everything inside it? Evil Does Not Exist utilizes its measured storytelling cadence to tell us it’s impossible and perhaps downright cruel when one tries to. While the film elects to move as a slow burn, the ending may confuse some. It is furious, abrupt, and even perplexing. Depending on where you stand, it may even be necessary.

Capitalistic endeavors and nature’s nectar feel like enemies, with the latter on the winning side rather than looking to it as a partner. Is there a way to stop the bleeding? Hamaguchi has plenty of ideas, but leaves the viewer with more thoughts to consider.