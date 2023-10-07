 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 CFP implications of No. 23 LSU defeating No. 21 Missouri

The Bayou Bengals storm back against Missouri in Columbia.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Missouri
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 LSU Tigers battled back from an early 22-7 deficit to secure a 49-39 win over the No. 21 Missouri Tigers in Columbia. LSU handed Mizzou its first loss of the season and bounced back from an emotional loss a week ago in the Magnolia Bowl against Ole Miss. Here’s how LSU’s win impacts the College Football Playoff picture.

Brian Kelly’s squad could not afford a loss after dropping games to Florida State and Ole Miss, so this keeps LSU alive in the championship chase. Jayden Daniels is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and Alabama is not the juggernaut it used to be. There’s a real opportunity for LSU to make the SEC title game if the Tigers run the table. If LSU wins that game, the committee will not keep it out of the playoff even with two losses.

For Mizzou, this doesn’t end the team’s hopes of making the playoff but does significantly hinder them. The Tigers now have to regroup before facing a good Kentucky squad next week. That game could decide if Mizzou remains in contention for the SEC East. If the Tigers can successfully navigate that contest, there’s a Mayor’s Cup game against South Carolina before a showdown with Georgia in Athens.

More From DraftKings Network