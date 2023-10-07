LSU escapes Missouri in defense-free SEC showdown

The No. 23 LSU Tigers stopped what could have been a game-tying or game-winning drive from the No. 21 Missouri Tigers to win 49-39. With Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throwing out of his own end zone and less than a minute left on the clock, LSU grabbed a game-ending pick six to wrap up a thriller in Columbia.

It was a gritty, hard-fought game from both offenses that featured fumbled snaps, Quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for 256 yards and three touchdowns, but it was his legs that were the real star of the LSU offense. He rushed for 133 yards, compared to starting running back Logan Diggs’ 134 rushing yards.

JAYDEN DANIELS PUTTING THE TEAM ON HIS BACK



Neither defense stepped up until that final interception, the only pick of the game. The line for the game closed at LSU -6, so the final touchdown allowed the southernmost Tigers to cover. The total closed at 63, so the over had already hit before the final TD.

Mizzou went into the half up 25-17. LSU scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to come back and avoid dropping to .500 on the season. This was Missouri’s first loss of 2023.