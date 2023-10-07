Oklahoma shines in comeback over Texas in Red River Rivalry

Another wild edition of the Red River Rivalry saw the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners sneak by the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the final minute to capture a 34-30 victory. Trailing by three with 1:11 left in the ballgame, OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel marched the Sooners down the field and connected with Nic Anderson for a three-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left to take the lead.

DILLON GABRIEL WINS IT FOR OU (+150) pic.twitter.com/frz2Zwfvl9 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 7, 2023

This heated rivalry showdown got off to a chaotic start, with the Sooners picking off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers within the first minute and getting on the board with a Gabriel touchdown run just a few plays later. They’d pick Ewers off once again on the following drive, but a blocked punt in the end zone allowed for the Longhorns to get on the board with their first touchdown.

These two hated enemies would trade punches throughout the afternoon at the Cotton Bowl and a 29-yard touchdown run by UT running back Jonathon Brooks would tie the game at 27 with 6:10 left. After a quick OU three-and-out, Ewers and company drove down the field and set kicker Bert Auburn up for a 47-yard field goal that put them up 30-27 with 1:17 remaining.

With final opportunity to either tie or pull ahead, Gabriel got the exact big plays that he needed, connecting with Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq on multiple passes and gaining more critical yards on a pass interference call. With second and goal on the three, Gabriel hit Anderson for the game-winning touchdown to win another classic edition of this series.

With the victory, OU now sits atop the Big 12. There’s a really good chance that we can see these two meet again for the Big 12 Championship Game this December.

Texas closed as a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with a total at 61.5 meaning the over got there on the last-second drive to win it.