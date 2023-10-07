OSU loses 15 yards from penalty on... Ryan Day?

Ryan Day, back away! The Ohio State head coach was called for a sideline penalty mid-play in a very unique situation in the Buckeyes’ Week 6 matchup against Maryland.

In the fourth quarter of the Big Ten matchup, OSU quarterback Kyle McCord threw a huge 37-yard pass to Marvin Harrison, Jr. to pick up a first down on 2nd-and-33. A flag went down on the field, but it wasn’t holding or pass interference. No: Buckyes head coach Ryan Day had touched a referee and was called for sideline interference — certainly not something we see every day.

10:16 left in Q4: Ohio State 27, Maryland 17.



After the 37-yard Marvin Harrison Jr. catch, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is called for sideline interference.



The next play, though, QB Kyle McCord faked an endaround to WR Julian Fleming and hit TE Cade Stover for a 44-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/iAC3Zowun5 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 7, 2023

The penalty resulted in a loss of 15 yards, but the Buckeyes still had the first down. Lucky for Day, they scored on the next play to go up 27-17 over the Terrapins.