Oklahoma WR Andrel Anthony unlikely to return to Red River Rivalry game vs. Texas

It appears Anthony suffered a knee injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at Oklahoma
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Andrel Anthony reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Andrel Anthony had to be helped off the field by trainers in Saturday’s Red River Rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns after appearing to suffer a leg injury. Anthony was not involved on the play where he appeared to get hurt, but the initial prognosis is not great.

Anthony has been Oklahoma’s top receiver this season, helping Dillon Gabriel get off to an impressive start this season. The Michigan transfer was having a decent game Saturday against the Longhorns with five catches for 42 yards through three quarters. He’s provided some key conversions for the Sooners offensively as well. We’ll see if he’s is able to return to this crucial contest.

If Anthony is unable to return, look for Jalil Farooq and Austin Stogner to take on bigger roles. Oklahoma might also close the playbook a bit more and go with some safer throws for Gabriel.

