Oklahoma WR Andrel Anthony unlikely to return to Red River Rivalry game vs. Texas

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Andrel Anthony had to be helped off the field by trainers in Saturday’s Red River Rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns after appearing to suffer a leg injury. Anthony was not involved on the play where he appeared to get hurt, but the initial prognosis is not great.

Andrel Anthony is being helped off the field by trainers. Putting a little bit of weight on his leg, but looked like he was holding his right knee when he was down. — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) October 7, 2023

Chris Plank on OU Radio says it looks like Andrel Anthony is done for today, say he was "pretty emotional" when he came out of the injury tent. #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 7, 2023

Anthony has been Oklahoma’s top receiver this season, helping Dillon Gabriel get off to an impressive start this season. The Michigan transfer was having a decent game Saturday against the Longhorns with five catches for 42 yards through three quarters. He’s provided some key conversions for the Sooners offensively as well. We’ll see if he’s is able to return to this crucial contest.

If Anthony is unable to return, look for Jalil Farooq and Austin Stogner to take on bigger roles. Oklahoma might also close the playbook a bit more and go with some safer throws for Gabriel.