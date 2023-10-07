Road warrior Rangers hang on to snatch Game 1 of ALDS vs. Orioles

The Texas Rangers have still yet to play in front of their home crowd in the 2023 MLB playoffs, but the way things are going right now, they might want to just stay on the road for the rest of October. Texas wasn’t at its sharpest in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon, but they got great pitching for the third straight game and the offense did just enough to snatch home-field advantage in a 3-2 win.

Just a few days ago, everyone was wondering whether the Rangers would have enough pitching — both in the injury-ravaged rotation and their seemingly-thin bullpen — to make a meaningful postseason run. Right now, those concerns look awfully quaint: After Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi dominated the Rays in the Wild Card round, it was the combination of lefty Andrew Heaney — a surprise starter after pitching himself all the way out of the rotation in September — and righty Dane Dunning who combined for 5.2 innings of one-run ball.

Baltimore seemed to have the edge on the mound entering Game 1, but after a scintillating start in which he struck out five of his first seven batters, things abruptly came unraveled for O’s righty Kyle Bradish. Texas drew first blood in the fourth, when rookie Evan Carter continued his postseason coming-out party with an RBI double:

Jonah Heim quickly followed with a single to chase home Carter:

And all of a sudden, the Rangers held a 2-1 lead. Baltimore drew one back on an Anthony Santander knock in the bottom half, but Texas kept grinding in the fifth, failing to score but chasing Bradish from the game after seven hits and one walk allowed in 4.2 innings. That exposed the underbelly of the O’s bullpen — even more critical with Felix Bautista out for the year — and the Rangers would eventually take advantage, with Josh Jung taking righty Jacob Webb deep to stretch the lead to 3-1 in the top of the sixth.

The rook playing like a seasoned vet. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/htBMiW7z14 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 7, 2023

For all the talk of Baltimore’s ballyhooed youngsters, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson went a combined 1-for-7 with a walk and three Ks. Instead it was Texas’ rookie, Carter and Jung, who did the damage, going 2-for-6 with two walks, two runs scored, two RBI and a homer.

We knew the Rangers could hit. What we didn’t know is whether they had the arms to win games deep into October, and they continue to answer that question in the affirmative. Every time Baltimore threatened to get a rally going, Texas’ bullpen slammed the door — Aroldis Chapman induced a double play with two men on and none out in the bottom of the eighth, while Jonah Heim cut down Henderson trying to steal second with none out in the ninth.

Jonah Heim comes through in the big moment as he hoses Gunnar Henderson at 2nd. pic.twitter.com/abkwypcqcT — Caught Stealing (@MLB_CS) October 7, 2023

That officially took the air out of the O’s sails, and Jose Leclerc — looking like a whole new pitcher so far in October and giving Texas another back-end option they sorely need — slammed the door. All the great vibes Baltimore engendered during their 101-win regular season are now out the window; they now find themselves having already spent their best starter, unsure who they’re starting in Game 3 after losing John Means due to injury and knowing they’ll need to win at least one game in Texas to keep their hopes alive. They’ll need this offense to pick up that slack now, and they’ll especially need rookie Grayson Rodriguez to play awfully big in his postseason debut tomorrow, when these two teams collide for Game 2 at 4:07 p.m. ET at Camden Yards.