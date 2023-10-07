John Means not on Orioles ALDS roster due to elbow soreness

The Baltimore Orioles will be down a big piece of their rotation as they get set to take on the Texas Rangers in the ALDS. The O’s released their active roster for the series ahead of Game 1 on Saturday afternoon, and there was one very notable omission: Lefty John Means, who just made his return from Tommy John surgery last month, won’t be available due to what manager Brandon Hyde called elbow soreness.

Brandon Hyde says John Means is not on the ALDS roster due to elbow soreness. Orioles hope for him to be available in the ALCS, if they make it there — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) October 7, 2023

Hyde had already announced on Friday that righties Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez would start Games 1 and 2 at Camden Yards this weekend. It was widely assumed that Means would get the nod in Game 3 next week: After over a year out due to Tommy John surgery, the 30-year-old made his much-anticipated return to the rotation in September and looked good over four starts, posting a 2.66 ERA and building his pitch count up near 100. Prior to going down, he’d been a staple of Baltimore’s rotation, with a 3.62 ERA across 26 starts in 2021 and a 3.38 mark in his first two starts last year before getting hurt.

Now, though, the O’s will have to scramble a bit. Hyde has yet to announce his plans for Game 3, but if there’s a silver lining here, it’s that Baltimore does have other options. Prize trade deadline acquisition Jack Flaherty was supposed to fill this spot, but a 6.75 ERA in Baltimore got him moved to the bullpen over the final weeks of the season. Dean Kremer started all year and was surprisingly effective, going 13-5 with a 4.12 ERA this season — including 6.1 innings of three-run ball against the Rangers in his lone start against Texas back in late May. If not Kremer, veteran righty Kyle Gibson (15-9, 4.73) could be an option.

Per Hyde, Means could still be a consideration for the ALCS should Baltimore advance; given his recent injury history, though, it seems hard to believe that elbow soreness serious enough to keep him out of a playoff start would still allow him to be back within the course of a week or so.

Game 1 is set for 1:03 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon at Camden Yards, and the game will be televised on FS1.