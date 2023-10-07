Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson: Will he play vs. Maryland on Saturday?

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson will be out for today’s game vs. Maryland in Columbus, leaving the Buckeyes without one of their most important weapons on offense.

Ohio State will be w/out RB TreVeyon Henderson today vs. Maryland — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 7, 2023

The highly-rated junior has 44 carries for 295 yards this season so far, as well as three receptions for 45 yards as a pass catcher.

In 25 college games over three years, he has 334 carries for 2114 yards and 26 touchdowns. With him sidelined, the Buckeyes will likely lean on Chip Trayanum as the lead running back. Trayanum has been mixed in this season for Ohio State, so he’s not completely green in this spot. He has 25 carries for 146 yards and two scores. We could also see Kyle McCord air the ball out more in what is expected to be a high-scoring game.

The line for Ohio State opened as a 19-point favorite, but is down to 17.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.