Cal quarterback Ben Finley: Will he play vs. Oregon State on Saturday?

The California Golden Bears might be in a bit of a dilemma when they face the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers at home. Quarterbacks Ben Finley and Sam Jackson V have been alternating starts at quarterback and being injured as the starting quarterback. Jackson began the year as the QB1, but Finley, a transfer from the N.C. State Wolfpack, has also had his moments.

At DraftKings Sportbook, Oregon State is listed as a 7.5-point favorite.

Team implications

Neither Finley nor Jackson can seem to stay healthy for a sustained amount of time. Jackson got back on the field last week in a 24-21 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils. His numbers were not amazing — 12-of-28, 130 yards and a touchdown, but Jackson has turned the ball over less than Finley and with the help of running back Jaydn Ott (29 carries, 165 yards, touchdown) the Bears got the win. It seems like Bears coach Justin Wilcox might be in a situation where he goes with the hot hand from game to game.

Stats for both players

Jackson has a completed around 53 percent of his passes (51-of-96) for 556 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 59 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.

Finley has a complete 62 percent of his throws (49-of-79) for 533 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.