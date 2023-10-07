Florida running back Trevor Etienne: Will he play vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday?

The Florida Gators will look for a bounce back week at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but they will likely be without a host of starters, including top running back Trevor Etienne. According to reports Etienne is dealing with an upper-body injury or possibly multiple issues. Etienne is officially listed as questionable.

At DraftKings Sportbook, Florida is a 18-point favorite in Saturday’s game.

Team implications

Etienne is the Gators’ top running back and arguably their top playmaker, but the Gators have some options at running back. The likely starter will be Montrell Johnson Jr., who is second on the team with 253 yards and three touchdowns. Vanderbilt’s run defense is a work in progress, so Johnson could have a big day carrying the rock. Don’t be surprised if the Gators utilize some of their younger backs too. Freshman Treyaun Webb has gotten some carries this season and would appear to be a good bet as Johnson’s backup.

Etienne’s stats this season

Etienne leads the Gators with 358 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 6.0 yards per carry this season. He is also a threat out of the backfield with 11 catches for 84 yards.