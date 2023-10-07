Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura: Will he play vs. USC on Saturday?

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura is not expected to play against the ninth-ranked USC Trojans on Saturday night as the junior continues to recover from a lower-body injury. He will be replaced by redshirt fresthman Noah Fifita, who also started last week’s game against the Washington Huskies.

At DraftKings Sportsbook USC is a 21-point home favorite.

Team implications

De Laura is by far the best player on the team and the straw that stirs the drink for the Wildcats offense. Fifita, a near blue-chip prospect in his own right, was solid in his first start, throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns against Washington. That effort probably gave Jedd Fisch enough confidence not to rush de Laura back on the field.

Jayden de Laura’s Stats

De Laura has completed near 70 percent of his passes (87-of-125) for 1,069 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in four games. He has also rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.