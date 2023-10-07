UTSA quarterback Frank Harris: Will he play vs. Temple on Saturday?

The UTSA Roadrunners entered the 2023 season with high expectations, but things have been tough so far and the former two-time Conference USA champions are 1-3 as they stumble into their AAC opener against the Temple Owls. However, help should be on the way as quarterback Frank Harris is a strong lean to return to the field Saturday.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, UTSA is a 14-point favorite over Temple.

Team implications

Harris is 7th-year senior so much of the Roadrunners offense is based around his talents, but the backups have actually put up better numbers. Eddie Lee Marburger has thrown for 300 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while Owen McCown, son of former NFL pro Josh McCown, went 18-of-20, two touchdowns and an interception in his one start against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Harris’ statistics

Harris has completed a little over 60 percent of his passes (44-of-73) for 423 with two touchdowns and three interceptions in two games. He has also rushed for 60 yards on 21 carries.