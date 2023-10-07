Who will start at QB for UCF between John Rhys Plumlee and Timmy McClain?

UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is expected to be back in the starting lineup Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, according to several reports. Plumlee has missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury and was replaced by Timmy McClain. He practiced with the first-team offense all week.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knights are two-point favorites over Kansas, which has QB injury issues of its own.

Team implications

While McClain has been a solid backup and showed he can make plays and run the offense, Plumlee allows the Knights to completely open up the playbook. Plumlee is still a bigger threat as a runner than a passer, but something will have to give soon because the senior can’t afford to get injured again if the Knights want to make a bowl game.

Stats for both players

Plumlee has completed over 70 percent of his passes (38-of-54) for 553 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

McClain has complete around 55 percent of his passes (50-of-82) for 872 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has 97 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.