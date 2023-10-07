 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Crawley Town

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC in Saturday’s match against Crawley Town.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers - Sky Bet League Two
Ben Tozer of Wrexham AFC in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Doncaster Rovers at Racecourse Ground on September 9, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales.
Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Saturday against Crawley Town. Wrexham are coming off a 0-0 draw against Mansfield Town in midweek action and will hope to pick up three points over the weekend.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Crawley Town

Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

It’s now back-to-back draws for Wrexham, although a scoreless draw is definitely a change from the 3-3 stalemate against Crewe Alexandra. The Dragons will want to find some consistency offensively, as they’ve alternated between scoring three goals and scoring zero goals over the last four matches. They’ve been very consistently in giving up goals though, allowing 23 through 11 matches. Crawley Town had won four straight prior to a loss to Doncaster in the last match, so the team currently fifth in the table in looking to get back to winning ways as well.

