Complete TV schedule for Week 6 of 2023 college football season

The Week 6 college football schedule is setting up to be a good one as we have several intriguing matchups to look forward.
Kicking off Saturday’s action at noon ET will be one of the premier rivalries in the sport as No. 3 Texas will meet No. 12 Oklahoma in Dallas for the 119th rendition of the Red River Rivalry. Both teams have been excellent so far in their final year in the Big 12 and the winner should have a clear path to the conference championship game in December. The early window will also feature a ranked battle in the SEC as No. 23 LSU will try to redeem itself after last week’s loss at Ole Miss when visiting No. 23 Missouri.
The marquee matchup of the mid-afternoon window will feature No. 11 Alabama heading to College Station to battle Texas A&M. The Tide are fresh off back-to-back victories over the Mississippi schools in the SEC and have seemingly figured out its offensive identity with Jalen Milroe at quarterback (it’s just running the dang ball).
The evening window will feature a pair of ranked matchups featuring teams from the Bluegrass State. No. 20 Kentucky will head down to Athens to face No. 1 Georgia in a game that should be physical and ugly. At the same time, Jeff Brohm and No. 25 Louisville will try to pull off a huge home upset when hosting No. 10 Notre Dame.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 6 of the 2023 college football season.
Week 6 College Football TV Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Score
|Wednesday, October 4
|Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee
|8:00pm
|ESPNU
|JSU 45, MTSU 30
|Wednesday, October 4
|FIU vs. New Mexico State
|9:00pm
|CBSSN
|NMSU 34, FIU 17
|Thursday, October 5
|Sam Houston vs. Liberty
|7:00pm
|CBSSN
|Liberty 21, SHSU 16
|Thursday, October 5
|WKU vs. Louisiana Tech
|8:00pm
|ESPNU
|WKU 35, La Tech 28
|Friday, October 6
|Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State
|7:30pm
|ESPN
|Friday, October 6
|Nebraska vs. Illinois
|8:00pm
|FS1
|Saturday, October 7
|Boston College vs. Army
|12:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, October 7
|LSU vs. Missouri
|12:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, October 7
|Maryland vs. Ohio State
|12:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, October 7
|Rutgers vs. Wisconsin
|12:00pm
|Peacock
|Saturday, October 7
|Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State
|12:00pm
|SECN
|Saturday, October 7
|William & Mary vs. Virginia
|12:00pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, October 7
|Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas, TX)
|12:00pm
|ABC
|Saturday, October 7
|Toledo vs. UMass
|12:00pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, October 7
|Marshall vs. NC State
|2:00pm
|The CW
|Saturday, October 7
|UTSA vs. Temple
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|Central Michigan vs. Buffalo
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|Howard vs. Northwestern
|3:00pm
|BTN
|Saturday, October 7
|Washington State vs. UCLA
|3:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, October 7
|Texas State vs. Louisiana
|3:30pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, October 7
|Kent State vs. Ohio
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|North Texas vs. Navy
|3:30pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, October 7
|NIU vs. Akron
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio)
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|Virginia Tech vs. Florida State
|3:30pm
|ABC
|Saturday, October 7
|Wake Forest vs. Clemson
|3:30pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, October 7
|Syracuse vs. North Carolina
|3:30pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, October 7
|Purdue vs. Iowa
|3:30pm
|Peacock
|Saturday, October 7
|Alabama vs. Texas A&M
|3:30pm
|CBS
|Saturday, October 7
|UCF vs. Kansas
|4:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, October 7
|Arkansas State vs. Troy
|4:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|Vanderbilt vs. Florida
|4:00pm
|SECN
|Saturday, October 7
|USF vs. UAB
|4pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, October 7
|UConn vs. Rice
|5:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|Tulsa vs. Florida Atlantic
|6:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|Colorado vs. Arizona State
|6:30pm
|P12N
|Saturday, October 7
|Kentucky vs. Georgia
|7:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, October 7
|Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|South Alabama vs. ULM
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, October 7
|Arkansas vs. Ole Miss
|7:30pm
|SECN
|Saturday, October 7
|Michigan vs. Minnesota
|7:30pm
|NBC/Peacock
|Saturday, October 7
|Notre Dame vs. Louisville
|7:30pm
|ABC
|Saturday, October 7
|Texas Tech vs. Baylor
|8:00pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, October 7
|Fresno State vs. Wyoming
|8:00pm
|FOX or FS2
|Saturday, October 7
|Colorado State vs. Utah State
|8:00pm
|MWN/KJZZ 14
|Saturday, October 7
|San Jose State vs. Boise State
|8:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, October 7
|TCU vs. Iowa State
|8:00pm
|FS1
|Saturday, October 7
|Georgia Tech vs. Miami
|8:00pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, October 7
|Oregon State vs. California
|10:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, October 7
|Arizona vs. USC
|10:30pm
|ESPN