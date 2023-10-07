 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Complete TV schedule for Week 6 of 2023 college football season

Here’s everything you need to watch Week 6 of college football, including TV coverage, kickoff times, and more.

By Nick Simon
Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel celebrates scoring a touchdown with Oklahoma s Troy Everett (in the first quarter during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma and Iowa State at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Week 6 college football schedule is setting up to be a good one as we have several intriguing matchups to look forward.

Kicking off Saturday’s action at noon ET will be one of the premier rivalries in the sport as No. 3 Texas will meet No. 12 Oklahoma in Dallas for the 119th rendition of the Red River Rivalry. Both teams have been excellent so far in their final year in the Big 12 and the winner should have a clear path to the conference championship game in December. The early window will also feature a ranked battle in the SEC as No. 23 LSU will try to redeem itself after last week’s loss at Ole Miss when visiting No. 23 Missouri.

The marquee matchup of the mid-afternoon window will feature No. 11 Alabama heading to College Station to battle Texas A&M. The Tide are fresh off back-to-back victories over the Mississippi schools in the SEC and have seemingly figured out its offensive identity with Jalen Milroe at quarterback (it’s just running the dang ball).

The evening window will feature a pair of ranked matchups featuring teams from the Bluegrass State. No. 20 Kentucky will head down to Athens to face No. 1 Georgia in a game that should be physical and ugly. At the same time, Jeff Brohm and No. 25 Louisville will try to pull off a huge home upset when hosting No. 10 Notre Dame.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 6 of the 2023 college football season.

Week 6 College Football TV Schedule

Date Game Time TV Score
Wednesday, October 4 Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee 8:00pm ESPNU JSU 45, MTSU 30
Wednesday, October 4 FIU vs. New Mexico State 9:00pm CBSSN NMSU 34, FIU 17
Thursday, October 5 Sam Houston vs. Liberty 7:00pm CBSSN Liberty 21, SHSU 16
Thursday, October 5 WKU vs. Louisiana Tech 8:00pm ESPNU WKU 35, La Tech 28
Friday, October 6 Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State 7:30pm ESPN
Friday, October 6 Nebraska vs. Illinois 8:00pm FS1
Saturday, October 7 Boston College vs. Army 12:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, October 7 LSU vs. Missouri 12:00pm ESPN
Saturday, October 7 Maryland vs. Ohio State 12:00pm FOX
Saturday, October 7 Rutgers vs. Wisconsin 12:00pm Peacock
Saturday, October 7 Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State 12:00pm SECN
Saturday, October 7 William & Mary vs. Virginia 12:00pm ACCN
Saturday, October 7 Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas, TX) 12:00pm ABC
Saturday, October 7 Toledo vs. UMass 12:00pm ESPNU
Saturday, October 7 Marshall vs. NC State 2:00pm The CW
Saturday, October 7 UTSA vs. Temple 2:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 Central Michigan vs. Buffalo 2:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 Howard vs. Northwestern 3:00pm BTN
Saturday, October 7 Washington State vs. UCLA 3:00pm P12N
Saturday, October 7 Texas State vs. Louisiana 3:30pm ESPNU
Saturday, October 7 Kent State vs. Ohio 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 North Texas vs. Navy 3:30pm CBSSN
Saturday, October 7 NIU vs. Akron 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 Bowling Green vs. Miami (Ohio) 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 Virginia Tech vs. Florida State 3:30pm ABC
Saturday, October 7 Wake Forest vs. Clemson 3:30pm ACCN
Saturday, October 7 Syracuse vs. North Carolina 3:30pm ESPN
Saturday, October 7 Purdue vs. Iowa 3:30pm Peacock
Saturday, October 7 Alabama vs. Texas A&M 3:30pm CBS
Saturday, October 7 UCF vs. Kansas 4:00pm FOX
Saturday, October 7 Arkansas State vs. Troy 4:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 Vanderbilt vs. Florida 4:00pm SECN
Saturday, October 7 USF vs. UAB 4pm ESPN2
Saturday, October 7 UConn vs. Rice 5:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 Tulsa vs. Florida Atlantic 6:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 Colorado vs. Arizona State 6:30pm P12N
Saturday, October 7 Kentucky vs. Georgia 7:00pm ESPN
Saturday, October 7 Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 South Alabama vs. ULM 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, October 7 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss 7:30pm SECN
Saturday, October 7 Michigan vs. Minnesota 7:30pm NBC/Peacock
Saturday, October 7 Notre Dame vs. Louisville 7:30pm ABC
Saturday, October 7 Texas Tech vs. Baylor 8:00pm ESPN2
Saturday, October 7 Fresno State vs. Wyoming 8:00pm FOX or FS2
Saturday, October 7 Colorado State vs. Utah State 8:00pm MWN/KJZZ 14
Saturday, October 7 San Jose State vs. Boise State 8:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, October 7 TCU vs. Iowa State 8:00pm FS1
Saturday, October 7 Georgia Tech vs. Miami 8:00pm ACCN
Saturday, October 7 Oregon State vs. California 10:00pm P12N
Saturday, October 7 Arizona vs. USC 10:30pm ESPN

