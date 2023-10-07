Complete TV schedule for Week 6 of 2023 college football season

The Week 6 college football schedule is setting up to be a good one as we have several intriguing matchups to look forward.

Kicking off Saturday’s action at noon ET will be one of the premier rivalries in the sport as No. 3 Texas will meet No. 12 Oklahoma in Dallas for the 119th rendition of the Red River Rivalry. Both teams have been excellent so far in their final year in the Big 12 and the winner should have a clear path to the conference championship game in December. The early window will also feature a ranked battle in the SEC as No. 23 LSU will try to redeem itself after last week’s loss at Ole Miss when visiting No. 23 Missouri.

The marquee matchup of the mid-afternoon window will feature No. 11 Alabama heading to College Station to battle Texas A&M. The Tide are fresh off back-to-back victories over the Mississippi schools in the SEC and have seemingly figured out its offensive identity with Jalen Milroe at quarterback (it’s just running the dang ball).

The evening window will feature a pair of ranked matchups featuring teams from the Bluegrass State. No. 20 Kentucky will head down to Athens to face No. 1 Georgia in a game that should be physical and ugly. At the same time, Jeff Brohm and No. 25 Louisville will try to pull off a huge home upset when hosting No. 10 Notre Dame.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 6 of the 2023 college football season.