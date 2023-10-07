When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Fastlane 2023?

The WWE has set up shop in the Indianapolis, IN, tonight with Fastlane from Gainbridge Fieldhouse now underway. While this show should be entertaining, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Crown Jewel, coming live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4. This will be the 10th pay-per-view to be held in Saudi Arabia since 2018 as part of the company’s 10-year agreement with the Saudi General Sports Authority. They typically head there twice a year with Night of Champions back in May being the first Saudi show of 2023.

The card for the show has yet to be set, obviously, as we’ll need to see what happens in the fallout from Fastlane. It is expected that Crown Jewel will mark the in-ring return of undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who has been off WWE television since the week after SummerSlam in August. Early rumors have indicated that he will defend his title(s) against John Cena for the show, but we’ll have to see if that actually comes to fruition.