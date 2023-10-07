Full card for Fastlane 2023

The WWE has set up shop in the Hoosier State this weekend with Fastlane coming live tonight from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

This will be a light show compared to recent WWE premium live events as five matches have been announced for the card. The main event of the show will most likely feature World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match. These two have been feuding for the past few months and Rollins was able to win their first encounter at Payback. Nak brutally attacked Rollins after the match, prompting the champ to offer up the opportunity for the challenger to pick a time, place, and stipulation for a rematch. Nakamura chose a Last Man Standing match for Fastlane and we’ll see who is unable to rise for a 10-count tonight.

Full list of matches*

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing match)

WWE Women’s Championship - Iyo Sky (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - Finn Balor/Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes/Jey Uso

John Cena/L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso/Solo Sikoa

LWO vs. Street Profits/Bobby Lashley

*Card subject to change