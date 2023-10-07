The WWE has set up shop in the Hoosier State this weekend with Fastlane coming live tonight from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

How to watch Fastlane 2023

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $6 a month ($12 with no ads).

What to watch for during Fastlane 2023

The main event of the show will most likely feature World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match. These two have been feuding for the past few months and Rollins was able to win their first encounter at Payback. Nak brutally attacked Rollins after the match, prompting the champ to offer up the opportunity for the challenger to pick a time, place, and stipulation for a rematch. Nakamura chose a Last Man Standing match for Fastlane and we’ll see who is unable to rise for a 10-count tonight.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgement Day will put the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line tonight when defending against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. It was at Payback last month where Rhodes announced that he had orchestrated a deal with WWE officials to bring Jey Uso to Monday Night Raw. Uso’s arrival to the red brand was met with mixed reactions with several superstars still having bad blood with him for his previous role in the Bloodline. The Judgement Day stepped in to try to recruit Jey to the faction, but he rebuffed their offer numerous times and actually joined Rhodes in his fight against them. We’ll see if the Uso brother can once again become a tag team champion this evening.

Speaking of the Usos, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will team up to face John Cena and L.A. Knight in tag team action. Since Jey departed to Raw, Jimmy has returned to the Bloodline on Smackdown and has begun teaming with his little brother in Sikoa. They have developed new enemies in the past month, more notably Cena and AJ Styles. The two were supposed to team against the Bloodline for this match before Jimmy and Solo injured Styles on an episode of Smackdown a few weeks back. The following week, Knight came out to help Cena ward off a Bloodline beatdown and officially became his partner for this match. We’ll see which of these teams can pick up the win in Indy tonight.

Also on the show, WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky will defend her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match. We’ll also get the LWO facing Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

Full list of matches*

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing match)

WWE Women’s Championship - Iyo Sky (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - Finn Balor/Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes/Jey Uso

John Cena/L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso/Solo Sikoa

LWO vs. Street Profits/Bobby Lashley

*Card subject to change