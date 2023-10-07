Underrated matchup for Week 6: Fresno State vs. Wyoming in Laramie

Saturday’s Week 6 college football slate should be a fun one as there’s a handful of marquee matchups that will carry us throughout the day.

The big headliner is, of course, the Red River Rivalry as No. 3 Texas will meet No. 12 Oklahoma for the 119th edition of this blood feud. The slate will also bring us No. 11 Alabama hitting the road to face Texas A&M and No. 20 Kentucky attempting to win a fistfight against No. 1 Georgia in Athens. While those matchups are absolutely worth your time, I want to go slightly off the grid and point your attention elsewhere.

Every week, I’ll go full hipster and point out an under-the-radar game that you should also be paying attention to on the schedule. This week, we’ll head out west...the Mountain West to be more specific.

Fresno State at Wyoming, 8 p.m. ET, FOX

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Fresno State -6

Total: 43

Moneyline: Fresno State -230, Wyoming +190

The underrated matchup that we’ll take a look at for Week 6 brings us to Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, WY, where the No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs will visit the Wyoming Cowboys. This Mountain West Conference showdown will have a national audience on FOX and what better way for the league to showcase itself than to have two of its top teams duke it out.

Fresno State enters this matchup ranked with a 5-0 record and is currently in the driver’s seat to claim the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl slot. After winning the Mountain West Conference title last season, the Bulldogs were expected to take a step back this year with star quarterback Jake Haener moving on to the NFL. Instead, Jeff Tedford simply reloaded with UCF transfer Mikey Keene now operating the controls. The redshirt from Chandler, AZ, has been excellent so far, utilizing weapons like Erik Brooks, Jaelen Gill, and Jalen Moss to create an effective aerial attack. Fresno’s undefeated mark includes a pair of victories over Power Five opponents in both Purdue and Arizona State.

Wyoming is 4-1 heading into this matchup and could also insert itself into the G5’s NY6 race if it continues stringing together victories. The Cowboys have had a flare for the dramatics so far this year, exemplified by its season-opening double-overtime victory over Texas Tech, and a come-from-behind victory over Appalachian State where they took the lead on a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown. Their lone loss came in a 31-10 loss at Texas in Week 3, a game where they entered the fourth quarter tied before the dam eventually broke. Quarterback Andrew Peasley has been effective at making plays with both his arms and legs, but the offense has ran through speedy running back Harrison Waylee. He has posted three straight 110+ rushing yard performances heading into this matchup.

This matchup is intriguing because these two teams could very well meet again in December for the Mountain West Conference Championship Game. Fresno is a road favorite, but it will be going right into an extremely tough road environment at War Memorial, which has the highest altitude in all of FBS. This should be a fun clash and I highly recommend having this on of Kentucky-Georgia turns into a slog.