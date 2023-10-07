What channel is Twins vs. Astros ALDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The No. 3 Minnesota Twins will take on the AL West champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of this ALDS on Saturday, October 7, from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Twins advanced to the Division Series with a two-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros were the second-best division winner, so they were awarded the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

Minnesota will start Bailey Ober (8-6, 3.43 ERA), while Houston counters with Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA). The Astros are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Twins vs. Astros ALDS Game 1 TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Game time: 4:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.