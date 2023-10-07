What channel is Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The No. 5 Texas Rangers will take on the AL East champion Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of this ALDS on Saturday, October 7, from Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Texas appeared to be taking on water in late September, losing the AL West to the Astros on the final day of the season and dropping all the way to the fifth seed of the AL bracket, but they outscored Tampa 11-0 over two games at Tropicana Field this week for a commanding sweep. Baltimore, meanwhile, has been resting up at home after posting a league-best 101-61 record in the regular season. Below is the schedule for the Rangers-Orioles series.

Lefty Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) will get a surprise start for Texas, while the O’s give the ball to their ace righty Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.83). Baltimore enters as -148 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +124. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS Game 1 TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.