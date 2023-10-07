What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of this NLDS on Saturday, October 7, from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Arizona pulled a shocker in the Wild Card round, sweeping the Brewers on the road in two games, while Los Angeles earned a first-round bye after winning 100 games and another NL West title in the regular season.

Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Los Angeles will turn to Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46) for the 32nd time in the postseason. The Dodgers enter as -198 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the D-backs come in at +164. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1 TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Game time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.