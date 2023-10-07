 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The Diamondbacks host the Dodgers in Game 1 of this NLDS in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chris Landers

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Geraldo Perdomo after scoring during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of this NLDS on Saturday, October 7, from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Arizona pulled a shocker in the Wild Card round, sweeping the Brewers on the road in two games, while Los Angeles earned a first-round bye after winning 100 games and another NL West title in the regular season.

Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Los Angeles will turn to Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46) for the 32nd time in the postseason. The Dodgers enter as -198 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the D-backs come in at +164. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1 TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Game time: 9:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

