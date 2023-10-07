How to watch Twins vs. Astros in ALDS game 1 via live stream on FS1

FS1 will host Saturday’s ALDS Game 1 between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros, with first pitch set for 4:45 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Minnesota will start Bailey Ober (8-6, 3.43 ERA), while Houston counters with Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).

The Twins won a playoff series for the first time in over 20 years. They made quick work of the Toronto Blues in a quick two-game sweep. Minnesota won Game 1 3-1 and then Game 2 2-0. They didn’t score many runs, but their pitching staff ensured that that wasn’t an issue. Pablo Lopez and Sonny Gray both pitched well, with the team’s bullpen closing the door.

Houston was given the No. 2 seed in the American League. They had the third-best record but were the second-best division winner, granting them the first-round bye. The Astros are accustomed to being in the playoffs and are looking to win consecutive World Series’ so the break from the regular season isn’t expected to de-rail their momentum.

The Astros are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Twins vs. Astros ALDS Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 4:45 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Astros -155, Twins +130

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.