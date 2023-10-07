How to watch Rangers vs. Orioles in ALDS game 1 via live stream on FS1

FS1 will host Saturday’s ALDS Game 1 between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Lefty Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) will get a surprise start for Texas, while the O’s give the ball to their ace righty Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.83).

Texas appeared to be taking on water in late September, losing the AL West to the Astros on the final day of the season and dropping all the way to the fifth seed of the AL bracket. But they outscored Tampa 11-0 over two games at Tropicana Field this week for a commanding sweep, getting great starts from Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi while exhibiting the sort of lineup depth that made them the AL’s highest-scoring offense in the regular season.

The top-seeded O’s, meanwhile, didn’t have nearly as stressful a September, winning 101 games — the only team to crack 100 in the AL this season — and holding off the Rays to win the AL East and secure home-field throughout the American League playoffs. Baltimore wasn’t exceptional in any one area — save maybe their bullpen, which will really miss injured closer Felix Bautista — but they were solid just about everywhere.

Baltimore enters as -148 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +124. The run total is set at 8.

Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Kyle Bradish

First pitch: 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Orioles -142, Rangers +120

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.