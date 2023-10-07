 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers in NLDS game 1 via live stream on TBS

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s TBS MLB broadcast featuring the Diamondbacks and Dodgers.

By Chris Landers

Dodgers vs Giants in Los Angeles, CA.

TBS will host Saturday’s NLDS Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 9:20 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Los Angeles will turn to Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46) for the 32nd time in the postseason.

Nobody expected Arizona to make it to October at all, let alone win a series. And yet, here the D-backs are after pulling off a shocking road sweep of the Brewers in the Wild Card round. Arizona went just 5-8 against L.A. in the regular season, but Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen and Kelly give any team a chance in a short series.

Los Angeles dealt with more adversity than usual, but here they are, NL West champions again with a bye into the Divisional round. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are maybe the best one-two punch in the game, while Kershaw has battled through a shoulder ailment to deliver another excellent season atop the rotation.

The Dodgers enter as -198 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the D-backs come in at +164. The run total is set at 8.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Clayton Kershaw
First pitch: 9:20 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Dodgers -198, D-backs +164
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

