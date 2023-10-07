How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers in NLDS game 1 via live stream on TBS

TBS will host Saturday’s NLDS Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 9:20 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Los Angeles will turn to Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 2.46) for the 32nd time in the postseason.

Nobody expected Arizona to make it to October at all, let alone win a series. And yet, here the D-backs are after pulling off a shocking road sweep of the Brewers in the Wild Card round. Arizona went just 5-8 against L.A. in the regular season, but Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen and Kelly give any team a chance in a short series.

Los Angeles dealt with more adversity than usual, but here they are, NL West champions again with a bye into the Divisional round. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are maybe the best one-two punch in the game, while Kershaw has battled through a shoulder ailment to deliver another excellent season atop the rotation.

The Dodgers enter as -198 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the D-backs come in at +164. The run total is set at 8.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 9:20 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -198, D-backs +164

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.