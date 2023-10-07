Stanford vs. Colorado odds heading into game week

The Stanford Cardinal takes on the Colorado Buffaloes in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 13 from Folsom Field.

Stanford (1-4, 0-3 Pac-12) had a bye in Week 6 ahead of this Friday matchup. The Cardinal took a hard loss against Oregon in their latest game, falling 42-6. They lost to Sacramento State in September in a shocking defeat, and lost a one-point game against Arizona later in the month. The Pac-12 bottom feeder is staring down a conference schedule that does not look particularly promising. This team may finish with just one win this season.

Colorado (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) got Deion Sanders his first FBS conference win, a 27-24 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders continued his terrific play for his father, going 26-42 for 239 yards and a touchdown, adding another score as a rusher. CU is just two wins from bowl eligibility, a stunner in the new era of Colorado football.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Stanford vs. Colorado projected odds

Spread: Colorado -13

Total: TBA