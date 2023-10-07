Texas A&M vs. Tennessee odds heading into game week

The Texas A&M Aggies face the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 14 from Neyland Stadium.

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) fell to Alabama at Kyle Field in Week 6 in a heartbreaker. It was a hard-fought, highly defensive game, and the Aggies were able to seriously limit the Tide’s run game. Quarterback Max Johnson is proving to be a major asset for the Aggies, and finished the day with 239 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Le’Veon Moss added 49 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) grabbed a big win over South Carolina in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. In the 41-20 victory over the Gamecocks, Joe Milton passed for one touchdown and two interceptions, but the running back room stepped up in the end zone. RB Jaylen Wright led the team with 123 yards on the ground, and he was one of three RBs to score on the day. The Vols’ only loss this season was against Florida.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee projected odds

Spread: Tennessee -3

Total: TBA