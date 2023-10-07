Oregon vs. Washington odds heading into game week

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks face the No. 7 Washington Huskies in a Week 7 matchup between two undefeated Pac-12 teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 14 from Seattle.

Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) had a bye in Week 6 ahead of this matchup. In Week 5, the Ducks grabbed a huge win over Stanford, beating the Cardinal 42-6 in an offensive and defensive showcase. In Week 4, they beat Colorado by the exact same score — 42-6. They have kept four of their five opponents to 10 or less points this season, and quarterback Bo Nix has led the Ducks offense to 38 or more points per game.

Washington (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) also had a Week 6 bye. They pulled out a 31-24 win over Arizona in Week 5 that may have felt too close for comfort after crushing Cal and Michigan State in the preceding weeks. Quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is a Heisman hopeful this season. He has 16 passing touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Oregon vs. Washington projected odds

Spread: Washington -3

Total: TBA