Arkansas vs. Alabama odds heading into game week

The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, October 14 from Tuscaloosa.

Arkansas (2-4, 0-3 SEC) is in trouble, and has Sam Pittman on the potential hot seat. After a 27-20 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday, the Hogs are averaging just 3.2 yards per rush, and 5.3 yards per play. While their defense is able to force turnovers, they’re going to need to find some wins to have their popular coach return to the sidelines.

Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC) held on against Texas A&M in a hard-fought Week 6 conference matchup. In arguably one of the highest-profile games of the Tide’s season, Jalen Milroe passed for 321 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The rushing game never quite got off the ground against a tough Aggies defense. Alabama held star A&M running back Le’Veon Moss to under 50 rushing yards.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Arkansas vs. Alabama projected odds

Spread: Alabama -21.5

Total: TBA