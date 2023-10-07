Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds heading into game week

We have a SEC East showdown in Nashville to look forward to next week as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs hit the road to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) brutally squashed any hope of a Kentucky upset on Saturday, totally dominating the Wildcats at home. Quarterback Carson Beck had a breakout performance and utilized tight end Brock Bowers throughout the blowout victory.

Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3 SEC) were once again outclassed in a conference game on Saturday, falling at Florida in a 38-14 setback. Quarterback Ken Seals managed to have a decent day through the air in the loss, going 19-34 for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt projected odds

Spread: Georgia -31

Total: TBA