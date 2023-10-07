Indiana vs. Michigan odds heading into game week

The Indiana Hoosiers face the Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, October 14 from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Indiana (2-3, 0-2 B1G) had a bye in Week 6. In Week 5, they were on the bad end of a beatdown from Maryland, losing 44-17. They have yet to win a Power 5 matchup this season with losses to Ohio State and Louisville on their record, as well. In the most recent loss, the Hoosiers pulled starting quarterback Tayven Jackson and put in backup Brendan Sorsby, who then passed for the only two IU touchdowns of the day.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0 B1G) continued its mid-season bulldozing of conference opponents on Saturday, smashing Minnesota in a 52-10 blowout victory. The Wolverines casually piled on to their lead every quarter while the defense held the Golden Gophers to just 169 total yards of offense.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Indiana vs. Michigan projected odds

Spread: Michigan -34.5

Total: TBA