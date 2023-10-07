Ohio State vs. Purdue odds heading into game week

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten matchup in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, October 14 from West Lafayette, Indiana.

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 B1G) grabbed a major win over an undefeated Maryland team in Week 6. While it looked like the Terps had OSU in their sights, the Buckeyes came back swinging in the second half and finished the game with a 37-17 victory. Kyle McCord passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns in the win, and DeaMonte Trayanum led the rushing game with TreVeyon Henderson out.

Purdue (2-4, 1-2 B1G) fell to Iowa in Week 6, 20-14, after beating Illinois in Week 5. Quarterback Hudson Card threw one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. Running back Devin Mockobee finished the day with 89 rushing yards and a touchdown. Purdue enters as a heavy home underdog.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Ohio State vs. Purdue projected odds

Spread: Ohio State -21.5

Total: TBA