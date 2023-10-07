Missouri vs. Kentucky odds heading into game week

We have an SEC East battle in the Bluegrass State to look forward to next Saturday as the Missouri Tigers hit the road to meet the Kentucky Wildcats.

Missouri (5-1, 1-1 SEC) pushed LSU to the brink on Saturday, but couldn’t quite seal the deal in a 49-39 loss. Down by three with a chance to either tie or win the game in the final minute, quarterback Brady Cook would be picked off by LSU safety Major Burns for a back-breaking pick-six. Receiver Luther Burden III had a valiant effort in the loss, hauling in 11 receptions for 149 yards.

Kentucky (5-1, 2-1 SEC) was not able to get within the same zip code of Georgia in a 51-13 blowout loss on Saturday. The usually stout Wildcat defense got torched by Carson Beck and Brock Bowers for 608 total yards and 8.3 yards per play.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Missouri vs. Kentucky projected odds

Spread: Kentucky -4.5

Total: TBA