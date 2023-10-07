Auburn vs. LSU odds heading into game week

We have a Saturday showdown in Death Valley to look forward to next Saturday as the Auburn Tigers hit the road to battle the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.

Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) is coming off a bye week and was last seen pushing Georgia to the limit in an eventual 27-20 setback. The Tigers mostly stuck with the run with 43 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns and that simple formula may work against a vulnerable LSU defense on Saturday.

LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) held on against Missouri in a massive comeback win in Week 6. Jayden Daniels was the star of the show despite a mid-game injury that kept him out for several minutes. He passed for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 133 yards and one touchdown. The Tigers’ defense did not show up much until they grabbed a game-ending interception on Mizzou’s final drive.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Auburn vs. LSU projected odds

Spread: LSU -12.5

Total: TBA