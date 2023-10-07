Syracuse vs. Florida State odds heading into game week

The Syracuse Orange and the Florida State Seminoles face off in an ACC matchup in Week 7.

Syracuse (4-2, 0-2 ACC) fell to Clemson in Week 5 and took another big hit against North Carolina in Week 6. The Orange lost to the Tar Heels 40-7 on Saturday as UNC shut down Garrett Shrader in the air and on the ground. Shrader finished the day with just 124 yards and an interception in his passing stats and 28 yards in his rushing stats.

Florida State (5-0, 3-0 ACC) grabbed yet another big win in Week 6, this time over Virginia Tech. The Noles won 39-17 after taking an early 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Jordan Travis passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, but he was outshone by running back Trey Benson, who had 200 yards and two rushing TDs on the day.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

Syracuse vs. Florida State projected odds

Spread: Florida State -13.5

Total: TBA