WVU vs. Houston odds heading into game week

The Dana Holgorsen is on for Thursday night as the West Virginia Mountaineers head down to TDECU Stadium to visit the Houston Cougars. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and air on FS1.

West Virginia (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) is coming off a bye and so far, it looks like head coach Neal Brown may have coached his way off the hot seat. The Mountaineers have rattled off four straight victories and were last seen slipping past TCU in a 24-21 road victory.

Houston (2-3, 0-2. Big 12) is also coming off a bye and is seeking out its very first victory in Big 12 play. The Cougars were last seen getting torched in Lubbock, falling in a 49-28 loss at Texas Tech.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

WVU vs. Houston projected odds

Spread: WVU -1

Total: TBA