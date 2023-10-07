Michigan vs. Minnesota picks, best bets for Week 6 matchup

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will head to Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday for an evening showdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on NBC while streaming on Peacock.

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) has continued to rampage right through its early-mid season schedule and bulldozed Nebraska in a 45-7 road victory last Saturday. The Wolverine defense effectively shutout the Cornhuskers in the outing, only allowing a 74-yard touchdown run late in garbage time of the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the offense didn’t need to do much to establish a 28-0 lead in the first half and that allowed for several backups to get work in the second half. JJ McCarthy went 12-16 for 156 yards and two touchdowns before he got yanked for the backups.

Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) bounced back from an embarrassing loss to Northwestern the week prior by downing Louisiana 35-24 last Saturday. The Golden Gophers trailed by three at the half and were on upset alert before Zach Evans broke off an 18-yard touchdown run to give them the lead in the third. The team was then able to capitalize on two interceptions and turned them into eventual touchdowns, allowing for them to pick up a much-needed home win.

SP+ Rankings

Michigan: 1 overall, 9 offense, 2 defense

Minnesota: 46 overall, 77 offense, 28 defense

Injury update

Michigan

QB Alex Orji - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB CJ Stokes - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DB Ja’Den McBurrows - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Benjamin Hall - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Logan Forbes - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

LB Jimmy Rolder - Out indefinitely (Undislosed)

WR Amorion Walker - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

Minnesota

WR Chris Aultman-Bell - Questionable (Knee)

WR Le’Meke Brockington - Questionable (Leg)

RB Darius Taylor - Questionable (Leg)

LB Jack Tinnen - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DL Lucas Finnessy - Out indefintely (Undisclosed)

LB Cody Lindenberg - Out indefinitely (Leg)

DB Craig McDonald - Out indefintely (Undisclosed)

OL Jackson Ruschmeyer - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Michigan: 1-3-1 ATS

Minnesota: 1-4 ATS

Total in 2023

Michigan: Over 1-4

Minnesota: Over 2-3

Team Pace

Michigan: 1.84 plays per minute of offense (132nd)

Minnesota: 2.06 plays per minute of offense (102nd)

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -18.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Michigan -1100, Minnesota +700

Opening line: Michigan -19.5

Weather

47 degrees, cloudy, 6 MPH winds WSW

Our Best Bet for Michigan vs. Minnesota

Michigan -18.5

As mentioned before, Michigan is plundering right through its early-season opponents and this game should follow the same script as its previous wins. The Wolverine offense should play at a slow pace and grind the Golden Gophers into dust while Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and his offense will have a difficult time moving the ball. Don’t overthink this. Lay it with the Wolverines.