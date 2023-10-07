Kentucky vs. Georgia picks, best bets for Week 6 matchup

We’re in for a physical SEC East showdown on Saturday night as the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats head down to Sanford Stadium in Athens to meet the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Kentucky (5-0, 2-0 SEC) recorded its third consecutive victory over Florida last Saturday, dominating UF in a 33-14 home victory. The Gators did not have any answers for the Cats’ gap schemes as running back Ray Davis ran wild for 280 yards on 10.8 yards per carry and three touchdowns. In contrast, the Gators had an extremely difficult time moving the ball as the UK defense limited them to just 69 total rushing yards on 2.4 ypc. This is the first time Kentucky has beaten Florida three years in a row since the Bear Bryant era of the early 1950’s.

Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) almost fell victim to another weird game against Auburn last Saturday, instead escaping Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 27-20 victory. The Dawgs were in a dogfight throughout this edition of Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as Auburn hung tough and tied the game with a field goal with 6:21 left in the fourth quarter. Needing an answer with less than three minutes to go, quarterback Carson Beck pressed the “Brock Bowers” button and hooked up with the reigning Mackey Award winner for a 40-yard go-ahead touchdown. The defense was able to then force a turnover on downs to secure the victory.

SP+ Rankings

Kentucky: 21 overall, 53 offense, 10 defense

Georgia: 4 overall, 11 offense, 5 defense

Injury update

Kentucky

DL Tre’vonn Rybka - Questionable (Shoulder)

WR Barion Brown - Questionable (Undisclosed)

RB Jamarion Wilcox - Out indefinitely (Hamstring)

RB La’Vell Wright - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

Georgia

RB Roderick Robinson II - Questionable (Ankle)

WR De’Nylon Morrissette - Questionable (Groin)

LB EJ Lightsey - Questionable (Back)

OL Austin Blaske - Questionable (Knee)

TE Pearce Spurlin III - Questionable (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Kentucky: 4-1 ATS

Georgia: 0-4-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Kentucky: Over 3-2

Georgia: Over 2-3

Team Pace

Kentucky: 2.0 plays per minute of offense (115th)

Georgia: 2.38 plays per minute of offense (39th)

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -14.5

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Georgia -575, Kentucky +425

Opening line: Georgia -15

Opening total: OFF

Weather

50 degrees, clear, 8 MPH winds NW with 20 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Kentucky vs. Georgia

Kentucky +14.5

This game has ugly streetfight written all over it and this is going to go exactly what you imagine in your head. UK’s 10th ranked defense in SP+ is going to make Georgia work hard for its points and with one of the slowest paces in the nation, its offense is going to try to take its sweet to move down the field. Kentucky may not win, but I think Mark Stoops’ bunch does everything in their power to muck this game up and cover.