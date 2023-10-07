Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks, best bets for Week 6 matchup

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from College Station, Texas, and the game will air on CBS. The two teams currently sit atop the standings in the SEC West.

Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) dominated Mississippi State last week with a 40-17 victory. After a loss to Texas and a poor performance against USF, a dominant win was a much-needed boost for the program. Quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has been back in as starter for the past two weeks, passed for 164 yards and led the rushing unit with 69 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Jase McClellan added a third rushing TD. The Tide defense had three interceptions in the win.

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) defeated Arkansas in Week 5, 34-22. Quarterback Max Johnson, who has taken over as the starter after Conner Weigman suffered a season-ending injury, passed for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Running back Le’Veon Moss added 107 rushing yards, and the defense held Arkansas to 42 rushing yards on the day. The Aggies have bounced back from their tough loss to Miami in Week 2. They grabbed a win over Auburn two weeks ago that looks all the more impressive after Auburn’s attempt to topple Georgia.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: 5 overall, 13 offense, 9 defense

Texas A&M: 11 overall, 28 offense, 4 defense

Injury update

Alabama

LB Deontae Lawson - Questionable (ankle)

Texas A&M

QB Conner Weigman - Out for season (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Alabama: 3-2 ATS

Texas A&M: 4-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Alabama: Over 3-2

Texas A&M: Over 3-2

Team Pace

Alabama: 2.22 plays per minute of offense

Texas A&M: 2.37 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -2.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Alabama -135, Texas A&M +114

Weather

76 degrees, partly sunny, 9 MPH winds with 18 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama -2.5

The Crimson Tide are back in their groove after a much-needed big win over Mississippi State. Both teams bring a very strong defense to the field, and while A&M QB Max Johnson has done a great job taking over for Weigman, I think that the Tide defense will be a whole different beast for the young quarterback. If this turns into a defensive battle, which I believe it will, I think Bama has the edge to cover by a field goal.